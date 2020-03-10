UrduPoint.com
People Of Galiyat Demands To Extend Winter Vacation Owing To Heavy Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

Residents of Nathiagali and Circle Bakot Tuesday have demanded of the authorities concerned to extend winter vacations for primary and girls schools as the recent heavy snowfall paralyzed life in the area and another heavy snowfall is also forecasted

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Residents of Nathiagali and Circle Bakot Tuesday have demanded of the authorities concerned to extend winter vacations for Primary and girls schools as the recent heavy snowfall paralyzed life in the area and another heavy snowfall is also forecasted.

After completion of winter vacation, the schools of hilly areas in the Hazara division have started educational activities from 2020, March 1, just after two days the start of schools in Galiyat a spell of snowfall and rain has blocked most areas where up to two feet snow was recorded.

Main Murree road is still blocked while the link roads and thoroughfares in all over Galiyat are chocked where primary school children and girls are facing serious problem while going to schools.

Another spell of snowfall and rain would start from March 11, 2020 in upper parts of the Hazara division where the Meteorology department has also forecasted land sliding in hilly areas which would create more problems for the locals of Galiyat and other hilly areas of the region.

People of Galiyat and Balakot have demanded from Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Commissioner Hazara division to extend winter vacation, they also demanded to direct C&W and another concerned department for the removal of snow from roads and clearance of land slide debris which has blocked several link roads in Galiyat and Circle Balakot.

