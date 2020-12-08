People struck in houses due to snowfall

Problems of people living in upper hilly areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have intensified due to continuous heavy snowfall in the area

Ghizer, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Problems of people living in upper hilly areas of Gilgit-Baltistan have intensified due to continuous heavy snowfall in the area.

Due to one foot snowfall in the last two days, people have struck in their house as many roads have been closed to snowfall and continuous rainfall.

Residents have stored food and fuel in their houses keeping in view long inclement harsh winter.

Deputy Commissioner, Sanaullah said that concerned departments have been working to remove snow and clear roads for traffic. He said that mercury has dropped further in ongoing snowfall in mountains.

Deputy Commissioner said communication link to various villages that include tero, barst, bandrap, phando , darkot, matramdan have been cut off to heavy snowfall.