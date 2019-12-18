UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Versity's Week-long Winter Vacations From Dec 23

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:25 PM

University of Peshawar has announced winter vacations and classes would not be taken from December 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :University of Peshawar has announced winter vacations and classes would not be taken from December 23.

According to notification, the university main campus and institutions running under its auspices would remain closed on account of winter holidays from December 23 to 28.

While the KP Elementary and Secondary education has also announced 10 days winter vacations for all schools starting from December 22.

However, the schools in hilly and snowy areas of the province would remain closed on account of winter vacations for 67 days from December 22, 2019 to February 2020.

