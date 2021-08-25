Peshawarites bearing brunt of sever hot, humid weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The residents of the provincial metropolis were bearing the brunt of extreme hot and humid wave as the people enduring complete sun-drenched days leaving them profusely sweating and their clothing soaked.

According to the Met Office the humidity ratio remained at 68 percent in the air the other day with a minimum temperature of 38 degree Celsius but the weather still felt unbearable with high mugginess causing heavy sweating.

For the last three days an intense surge has been witnessed in hot and humid weather conditions forcing most of the vulnerable people to stay safe at home to fend off sunstroke. The school going children was the most vulnerable segment as they have been seen waiting for school vans with heavy bags hanging from their shoulders under the hot bare sun.

The city business routine was also badly affected at the hands of hot and sweaty weather as most of the shopkeepers were seen waiting for the customers with soaked clothes.

The city roads were also presenting a thin movement as people were reluctant to come out of their homes cautious of the weather conditions outside.

On the other side, people associated with the business of selling ice blocks were cashing the situation who sky-rocketed the price with a Rs 500 increase per ice block.