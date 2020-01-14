PKHA, DGA expedite snow clearance operation in Galayat, majority roads cleared

The Galayat Development Authority and Pakthunkhwa Highway Authority have expedited snow clearance operation in Galayat after the scenic area has received heavy snowfall till Monday night

The Relief and Settlement Department spokesman told APP on Tuesday that snow clearance operations were expedited on Murree-Abbottabad Road by teams of Galayat Development Authority (GDA) and Pakthunkhwa Highway Authority (PAKH).

Heavy machinery was mobilized to Murree-Abbottabad road to clear snow after receiving heavy snowfall that caused blockade of main and approach roads in Galyat for traffic.

Approach roads leading to scenic Nathia Gali, Donga Gali, Bagnotar, Thandyani, Ayubia, Khanus Poor and others adjoining areas have received heavy snowfall and efforts were underway to clear it as quickly as possible to restore traffic.

Abbottabad-Murree Road has been cleared for traffic up to Charrian Bagnotar and heavy machinery were mobilized to remove snow from Batangi Mor up-to Kalabag and Nathia Gali.

Operation for clearance of blocked links roads leading to Mouza-Malach Road and Thandyani-Sialkot Road were accelerated.

Muree Road from Bharrian to Changla Gali is partially opened for one way traffic and the machinery was working to clear the said road as soon as possible and restore traffic.

All connecting roads of Nathia Gali have been cleared by Galayat Development Authority. The machinery has been deployed in Changla Gali and Donga Gali towns for clearance of approached roads. Most of roads at Lora tehsil have been cleared for traffic.