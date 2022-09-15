Plain areas to remain hot and dry; rain likely at isolated places:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has mainly forecast hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has mainly forecast hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in lower Sindh, upper Punjab and Pattan.

The rainfall recorded was Tharparkar (Diplo 12mm, Islamkot 06), Mithi 07, Mirpur Khas 02, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 11, Gujranwala 01 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi 41 C,Turbat, Nokkundi, Mohenjodaro, Rohri, Noorpur Thal and Khanpur 40 C.