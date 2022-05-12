UrduPoint.com

Plain Areas To Remain Under Grip Of Heat Wave;PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heatwave conditions, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

However, gusty/dust raising winds are likely in southern and central plain districts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, light rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, 02 mm of rain was recorded in upper Dir and Pattan.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad 50C, Sibbi, Dera Ghazi Khan 49C, Dadu , Mohenjodaro, Larkana and Barkhan 48C.

