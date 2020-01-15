PM Imran reviews relief activities in snow-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday visited Azad Kashmir to review areas badly affected by recent land sliding and heavy snowfall

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday visited Azad Kashmir to review areas badly affected by recent land sliding and heavy snowfall.According to sources, PM Imran along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur personally monitored the relief work in the snow-hit areas.

Reports said that Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the families affected by land sliding in AJK.On the other hand, a severe cold snap, snowfall and rain-related incidents have claimed lives of at least 97 people across Pakistan in the last three days while several others were injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) official statement.

As heavy snowfall and rain continued to lash parts of the country, particularly northern areas, 62 people have been killed and scores of others were injured in land sliding and avalanche over fifteen villages in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.NDMA stated rains in Balochistan have claimed 20 lives and 35 homes have damaged.Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.In his message on twitter, the prime minister asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the military and all Federal ministers to take timely actions in this regard.