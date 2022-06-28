UrduPoint.com

PMD Advises Authorities To Remain Alert During Monsoon Rains Starting From June 30

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 06:54 PM

PMD advises authorities to remain alert during monsoon rains starting from June 30

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert in wake of monsoon rains starting from June 30 in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert in wake of monsoon rains starting from June 30 in most parts of the country.

The moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter the upper parts of the country from June 29 (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Under the influence of this, rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from June 30 to July 4. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad and Sibbi from July 01-05.

About the possible impact of rain, the met office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from July 02-04 while in Karachi and Hyderabad from July 03-05.

Fishermen are advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from July 03-05.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat and Murree.

The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period.

Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Rainwater will be beneficial for the sowing of rice crops.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Abbottabad Swat Murree Alert Hyderabad Gujrat Sahiwal Mansehra Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Toba Tek Singh Thatta Badin Dadu Haripur Kohistan Swabi Barkhan Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Lasbela Loralai Attock Awaran Ziarat May June July All From Rains

Recent Stories

England's Morgan retires from international cricke ..

England's Morgan retires from international cricket

4 minutes ago
 Chinese female astronaut inspires graduates at Pek ..

Chinese female astronaut inspires graduates at Peking University

4 minutes ago
 German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five ..

German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

4 minutes ago
 Applications invited for support to orphans' educa ..

Applications invited for support to orphans' education

4 minutes ago
 Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visi ..

Asian Disaster Preparedness Center delegation visited UVAS

44 minutes ago
 vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.