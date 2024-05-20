PMD Advises Citizens To Adopt Precautionary Measure Amid Heat Wave Conditions
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast increased day temperatures from May 21 -27, advising the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect them from severe heat wave conditions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast increased day temperatures from May 21 -27, advising the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect them from severe heat wave conditions.
The PMD revealed that the day temperatures were likely to remain 4 to 6 celsius degree above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan from May 21-27.
The day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degree celsius above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21-23 and from 6-8 degree celsius from May 23-27.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
On Tuesday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot weather is likely in central and southern parts..
The PMD advised the general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and use water judiciously.
The extreme dry/heatwave conditions may trigger bush fires and forest fires in the vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast Balochistan.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern and central parts.
However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 8mm, Kalam 2, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gilgit 03, Bunji, Hunza 2mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 48C, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Mohenjodharo, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 47, Sakrand, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Khanewal and Larkana 46C.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support
More Stories From Weather
-
District administration Matiari takes measures to combat heat wave2 hours ago
-
'No chance of heatwave in Karachi' for now, Chief Meteorologist2 hours ago
-
Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district3 hours ago
-
Heatwave persists in Lahore, with temperatures reaching 43.6°C2 days ago
-
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country3 days ago
-
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places5 days ago
-
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days5 days ago
-
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today5 days ago
-
City experiences scorching heat6 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh7 days ago
-
Weather update: Country's most parts to remain dry, hot7 days ago
-
PMD forecasts rain-windstorm/thunderstorm for various parts of country10 days ago