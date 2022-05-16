UrduPoint.com

PMD Advises Citizens To Take Precautionary Measures In Heat Wave Conditions

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to take precautionary measures in wake of the heat wave prevailing in most parts of the country during this week

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present over upper and central parts of the country.

The met office has revealed that very hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

However, gusty/dust raising winds with light rain-thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Gusty/dust raising winds are also likely in south Punjab during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind- thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hafizabad and Barkhan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Babusar 05 mm, Gupis, Skardu, Astore 04, Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport, City), Rawalkot 01, Punjab: Hafizabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02, Kakul 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was Jacobabad, Nur Pur Thal 48 C, Sibbi and Jhelum 47 C.

