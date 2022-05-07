UrduPoint.com

PMD Advises Public To Avoid Unnecessary Exposure To Direct Sunlight

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued heat-wave warning for the Sunday May 8 and advised public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued heat-wave warning for the Sunday May 8 and advised public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The spokesperson said that due to high pressure day temperatures are likely to remain 7-9 �C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

He further said that day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8 �C above normal in upper and Central Sindh, Central and Southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

The spokesperson said very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards. High temperature in the country, he said, would also increase the demand of energy.

High temperatures, he said, is likely to increase the base flow in the rivers during the next week and farmers had been advised to manage crop water accordingly.

