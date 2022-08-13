PMD alerts authorities of more torrential rains in coming week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab from August 14-18 under a vigorous monsoon activity.

The met office informed that a depression has developed in Arabian Sea which is likely to move towards west along Makran coast.

Due to this weather system monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in southern parts of the country.

Another low pressure (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on August 16.

Under the influence of this weather system: Rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from August 14-16 with occasional gaps.

Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16-18 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the met office said that the heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 14-18.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from August 14-18.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from August 14 (night) to August 16.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 15 and August 16.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Fishermen are advised to remain more cautious from August 16-18.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period