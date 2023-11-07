Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 06:48 PM

PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Fog/smog is likely to occur at few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting western parts and likely to grip upper parts from Wednesday (evening).

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts.

Rain-thunderstorms occurred in western Balochistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Barkhan 31mm, Zhob 06, Kalat 04, Dalbandin, Khuzdar 03, Quetta (Sheikh Manda, Samungli 01) and Dera Ghazi Khan 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Skardu -03, Hunza, Babusar and Kalam 00 C.

More Stories From Weather