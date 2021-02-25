PMD forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain likely in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain likely in Capital during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tonight, MET office reported.

Whereas cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm /snowfall over the hills (with few hailstorms) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Punjab.

Rainfall(mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 18, Malam Jabba, Balakot 11, Dir 08, Peshawar 07, Saidu Sharif, Mirkhani 06, Kalam 05, Kakul 03, Parachinar 02, Chitral, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 01), Garhi Dupatta 03.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -05, Kalam -03, Parachinar -01.