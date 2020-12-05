PMD forecast cold, dry weather in most plain areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather in mostly plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather in mostly plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather condition with light rain (snowfall over the hills) expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/morning hours, Met office reported.

Continental air would prevail over most parts of the country. A Shallow Westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in(�C): Leh, Parachinar -06�C, Gupis, Skardu -03�C, Kalam -02�C and Astore -01�C.