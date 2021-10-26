UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:14 PM

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country and cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry weather for most areas of the country and cold in northern areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -06 C,Kalam, Babusar -01 and Astore 00 C.

