PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Hot weather will prevail in central/southern Punjab, Sindh and east/south Balochistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -04 C, Babusar -02, Kalam -01 and Parachinar 0C.