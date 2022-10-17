PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain hot in southern parts of the country.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts. During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -01 C, Skardu 00, Ziarat 01, Kalam and Kalat 03 C.