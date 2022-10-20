PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 79mm, Upper 19), Pattan 21, Kakul 18, Kalam 18, Saidu Sharif, Peshawar (City) 09, Malam Jabba 07, Balakot, Bacha Khan (Airport) 04, Parachinar, Charat 03, Drosh 02 , Chitral, Mardan 01, Kashmir: Gardhi Dupatta 24, Kotli 16, Muzaffarabad (City 16, Airport 11), Rawalakot 13, Punjab: Mangla 19, Murree 12, Islamabad (Airport 10, Zero Point 06, Bokra 04, Golra 03, Saidpur 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08, Kacheri, Shamsabad 06), Attock, Jhelum 08, Sialkot (City) 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 09, Astore 07, Babusar 04, Chilas, Gupis and Gilgit 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -03 C, Kalam 01 and Ziarat 02 C.

