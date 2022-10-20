PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 79mm, Upper 19), Pattan 21, Kakul 18, Kalam 18, Saidu Sharif, Peshawar (City) 09, Malam Jabba 07, Balakot, Bacha Khan (Airport) 04, Parachinar, Charat 03, Drosh 02 , Chitral, Mardan 01, Kashmir: Gardhi Dupatta 24, Kotli 16, Muzaffarabad (City 16, Airport 11), Rawalakot 13, Punjab: Mangla 19, Murree 12, Islamabad (Airport 10, Zero Point 06, Bokra 04, Golra 03, Saidpur 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08, Kacheri, Shamsabad 06), Attock, Jhelum 08, Sialkot (City) 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 09, Astore 07, Babusar 04, Chilas, Gupis and Gilgit 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -03 C, Kalam 01 and Ziarat 02 C.