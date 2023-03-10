PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While the weather will remain hot during the daytime in plain areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Mithi 39 C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam, Chhor 38, Hyderabad, Lasbela, Rohri, Padidan, Dadu, Sakrand and Tatha 37 C.