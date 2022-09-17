UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Dry Weather For Plain Areas In Next 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 12:24 AM

PMD forecast dry weather for plain areas in next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours.

A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab.

The highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Sibbi 42C; Rohri, Bahawalnagar and Sukkur 40C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sukkur Bahawalnagar Rohri

