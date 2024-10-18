Open Menu

PMD Forecast Hot And Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather will prevail in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

The weather will remain dry in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, 01 mm rain was recorded in Dir and Bagrot.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat 43C, Lasbela and Shahed Benazir Abad 40C.

