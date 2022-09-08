PMD forecast hot and humid weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to approach western parts of the country on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain occurred in Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 28, Gulshan-e-Ravi 04, Johar Town 03) and Narowal 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 42 mm, Sibbi, Noorpur Thal and Dalbandin 41mm.