PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in lower Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were still penetrating lower parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was (mm): Sindh: Badin 21, Thatta 20, Chhor 07, Hyderabad 01, Punjab: Gujrat 05, Sialkot (Airport 04, City 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat, Nokkundi, Lasbela 41 C and Dalbandin 40 C.