PMD Forecast Hot, Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, 01 mm of rain was recorded in Garhi Dupatta (Kashmir).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu, Mohenjodaro 46 C, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 45 C.

