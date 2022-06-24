PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, 01 mm of rain was recorded in Garhi Dupatta (Kashmir).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu, Mohenjodaro 46 C, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 45 C.