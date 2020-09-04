UrduPoint.com
PMD Forecast Hot, Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain-thundershowers occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (AP 137, ZP 25, Bokra 21, Golra, Saidpur 18), Lahore (AP 128, City 91), Kasur 102, Bahawalnagar 78, Chakwal 61, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 56, Chaklala 51), Sargodha 33, Murree 21, Narowal 20, Joharabad 18, Sahiwal 16, Gujranwala 11, Jhelum 08, Bahawalpur (AP 07), M.

B.Din 06, Hafizabad 05, Noorpur Thal 04, Sialkot (City 01), Gujrat, Khanewal 01, Sindh: Mirpurkhas 86, Tandojam 18, Sakrand 17, Hyderabad 12, Badin 08, Chhor 03, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Karachi (Saddar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 01), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 14, Balakot 13, Kakul 09, Mirkhani 03, Kashmir: Rawalkot 15, Muzaffarabad (AP, City 07), Garhidupatta 08, Kotli 07, Rawalakot 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 02, Bagrote, Skardu, Bunji 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 42C, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Lasbella 39C.

According to synoptic situation, Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.

