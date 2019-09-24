UrduPoint.com
PMD Forecast Hot ,humid Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated including Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to PMD, rain/wind-thunderstorm was also expected at Mirpur khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Hazara, Gujranwala Division and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However rain wind thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Karachi, Mirpur khas and Shaheed Benazirabad division.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Sindh: Karachi (University Road 20, Jinnah Terminal 15, A/P 12, Surjani Town 02, Landhi, Nazimabad, Faisal Base 01, Masror Base Trace), Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas Trace.

According to synoptic situation weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in north eastern and southern parts of the country & likely to intensify in coming days.

