PMD Forecast Light Rain In Upper KP, GB, Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country with chances of light rain and snowfall at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Saturday

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while cloudy in the upper parts of the country.

Light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The shallow fog was likely to occur in a few plain areas of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts.

However, isolated rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was Chitral 07mm, Mirkhani 04, Dir 03 and Drosh 02mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11 C, Kalam, Gupis -06, Parachinar -05, Astore, Bagrote and Mirkhani -03C.

