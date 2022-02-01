UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Light To Moderate Rain Couple With Thunderstorm

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 04:25 PM

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted westerly to enter wave, rain-wind with Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the country from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted westerly to enter wave, rain-wind with Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the country from Wednesday.

According to PMD light to moderate rain-wind with couple of thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Okara and Sahiwal on Wednesday evening or night to Thursday.

Moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm are also expected in Kashmir, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura from Wednesday evening or night to Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza on Wednesday evening or night Thursday.

Windstorm or dust raising winds are also expected along Sindh-Makran coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

About the possible impacts of two-day rain spell, the PMD said that windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures in Sindh-Makran coast. The rainfall will be beneficial for crops particularly wheat in Barani areas.

The temperatures are likely to fall 03-05? in Sindh and Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

>