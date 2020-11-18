(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the country on Thursday.

While partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during night.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

During past 24 hour, mainly cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country.

Today's lowest minimum temperature remained as in Kalam -11�C, Leh -09�C, Skardu -06�C, Astore, Kalat -04�C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Dir -03�C, Bagrote and Quetta -02�C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from Thursday evening/night and will persist for 36 hours.