PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper the parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while hot in Sindh.

However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 50mm, Saidu Sharif 49, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 22), Pattan 36, Balakot 31, Mardan 11, Kalam, Drosh 06, Kakul 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 33, Chillas 10, Skardu 08, Bunji 06, Gilgit 04, Hunza, Bagrote 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 07mm).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C and Mithi 40 C.