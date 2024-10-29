PMD Forecast Mainly Dry Weather With Chances Of Rain In GB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
While partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper the parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while hot in Sindh.
However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 50mm, Saidu Sharif 49, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 22), Pattan 36, Balakot 31, Mardan 11, Kalam, Drosh 06, Kakul 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 33, Chillas 10, Skardu 08, Bunji 06, Gilgit 04, Hunza, Bagrote 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 07mm).
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C and Mithi 40 C.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers
Israel-UN relations in free-fall
Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal
Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..
Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills
Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore6 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in Upper KP, Potohar region, GB, Kashmir: PMD6 days ago
-
PMD forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of country11 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city13 days ago
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city14 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD15 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city15 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city21 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city24 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city27 days ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD27 days ago
-
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday1 month ago