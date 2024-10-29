Open Menu

PMD Forecast Mainly Dry Weather With Chances Of Rain In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 11:27 PM

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over high mountains at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper the parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while hot in Sindh.

However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 50mm, Saidu Sharif 49, Dir (Lower 43, Upper 22), Pattan 36, Balakot 31, Mardan 11, Kalam, Drosh 06, Kakul 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 33, Chillas 10, Skardu 08, Bunji 06, Gilgit 04, Hunza, Bagrote 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 07mm).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C and Mithi 40 C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Dir Skardu Muzaffarabad Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

2 minutes ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

13 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

14 minutes ago
PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf ..

PM congratulates newly elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, office bearers

14 minutes ago
 Israel-UN relations in free-fall

Israel-UN relations in free-fall

13 minutes ago
 Govt policies bringing political, economic stabili ..

Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Speci ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..

2 hours ago
 Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear d ..

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

2 hours ago
 Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: U ..

Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Weather