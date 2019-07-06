UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Forecast Mainly Very Hot Weather, Rain-thunderstorm At Isolated Places 06 July 2019

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

PMD forecast mainly very hot weather, rain-thunderstorm at isolated places 06 July 2019

Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during last 24 hours.

However, rain-dust/thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, D.I Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad D.G Khan, Multan, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during past 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid in elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Noorporthal 77, Faislabad 43, Jhang 34, Sialkot (City 29 ,A/P 14), Chakwal 25,Bhakkar 24, Lahore (PBO 23, A/P 14), Murree 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsabad 19), Islamabad (Z.

P 14, Bokara 12, Saidpur 11, A/P 05, Golra 04), T.T Singh 14, Joharabad 09, Attock 05, Sahiwal 04, Sargodha 03, Jhelum, Hafizabad 02, Kasur, M.B din, Mangla 01, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 15, Malamjabba 08, Kakul 02, Lower Dir, D.I khan 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 09 & Garidupatta 02 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Sibbi 48C, Dadu 46C & Turbat 45C.

According to synoptic situation seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Punjab Murree Saidpur Sahiwal Kohat Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Turbat Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Dadu Dir Malakand Attock Rawalakot

Recent Stories

US Envoy Hails Latest Round of Talks With Taliban ..

43 seconds ago

Police recover body in Quetta

44 seconds ago

Afghanistan's Government Preparing for Implementat ..

47 seconds ago

PTI parliamentary board to conduct interviews of ..

8 minutes ago

Ambassador Khalid pays farewell call on Wang Yi

8 minutes ago

Court proper forum for presenting video but not in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.