PMD forecast mainly very hot weather, rain-thunderstorm at isolated places 06 July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during last 24 hours.

However, rain-dust/thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, D.I Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad D.G Khan, Multan, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during past 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid in elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Noorporthal 77, Faislabad 43, Jhang 34, Sialkot (City 29 ,A/P 14), Chakwal 25,Bhakkar 24, Lahore (PBO 23, A/P 14), Murree 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsabad 19), Islamabad (Z.

P 14, Bokara 12, Saidpur 11, A/P 05, Golra 04), T.T Singh 14, Joharabad 09, Attock 05, Sahiwal 04, Sargodha 03, Jhelum, Hafizabad 02, Kasur, M.B din, Mangla 01, Kyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 15, Malamjabba 08, Kakul 02, Lower Dir, D.I khan 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 09 & Garidupatta 02 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Sibbi 48C, Dadu 46C & Turbat 45C.

According to synoptic situation seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.