PMD Forecast More Rain At Various Places

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:29 PM

PMD forecast more rain at various places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of more rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation,monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during the next few days.

A shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Lahore (Johar Town 26 (mm), Nishtar Town 22, Iqbal Town 17, Gulshan Ravi 14, Head Office WASA 09, City, Jail Road 04, Samanabad 02, Upper Mall, Mughal Pura, Airport 01). Multan (City) 03, Narowal, Gujranwala 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 09, Kalam 03.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu 44, Dalbandin, Nokund43, Chillas 42 (mm).

