PMD Forecast More Rain With Snowfall During Weekend

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills at various parts of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the weekend

According to the Spokesman of PMD, a weather system is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on Friday.

Under this system, more rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills (with few heavy falls and hailstorm) are expected in Islamabad, Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur from Friday (evening/night) to Monday (morning).

Rain-thunderstorm is expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Noshki on Friday (evening/night) and Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snowfall is likely at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot on Saturday and Sunday.

About the possible impacts of the rain and snowfall, the PMD said heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galiyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot during the weekend while possibility of landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period.

The rain will be beneficial for the crops and subside the prevailing dense foggy conditions in plains of Punjab during the period.

The PMD has advised all authorities concerned to remain alert and take precautionary measures on Saturday and Sunday.

