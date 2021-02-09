UrduPoint.com
PMD Forecast No Rain Spell During Feb's Second Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:52 PM

PMD forecast no rain spell during Feb's second quarter

Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Tuesday said no rain spell is expected during the second quarter of February

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Tuesday said no rain spell is expected during the second quarter of February.

Talking to APP, he said during the month of February, PMD predicted two rain spells likely at the end of the month whereas heavy rain spells had occurred during February past year.

The Met Officer spokesman mentioned that it was expected to have the second quarter of the ongoing month go dry without any rain spell.

