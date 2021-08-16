UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Partly Cloudy Weather For City

Mon 16th August 2021

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather for city

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy (PC) weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.6 degree centigrade and 27.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 42 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:40 am and set at 19:56 pm tomorrow.

