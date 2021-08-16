UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Partly Cloudy Weather In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:12 PM

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 32 to 34 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.

