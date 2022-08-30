UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain At Few Places

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 09:25 PM

PMD forecast rain at few places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in few places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in few places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Khanewal 15mm, Okara 12, Murree 03, Lahore (Airport), Bahawalnagar 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 40 C, Noor Pur Thal and Sibbi 39 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Okara Bahawalnagar Khanewal Airport

Recent Stories

War in Ukraine: latest developments

War in Ukraine: latest developments

51 seconds ago
 In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's econom ..

In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers

52 seconds ago
 Hungary to Urge Europe to Stop Escalating Ukrainia ..

Hungary to Urge Europe to Stop Escalating Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

54 seconds ago
 Oil Prices Falling 5%, Brent Below $98 Per Barrel

Oil Prices Falling 5%, Brent Below $98 Per Barrel

55 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to ministry in Azam Khan's plea

58 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority seals Illegal hou ..

Faisalabad Development Authority seals Illegal housing scheme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.