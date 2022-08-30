PMD forecast rain at few places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in few places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower in few places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Khanewal 15mm, Okara 12, Murree 03, Lahore (Airport), Bahawalnagar 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 40 C, Noor Pur Thal and Sibbi 39 C.