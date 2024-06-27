Open Menu

PMD Forecast Rain At Isolated Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:04 PM

PMD forecast rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast/ lower Sindh and northeast/ south Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast/ lower Sindh and northeast/ south Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating eastern and southern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most of the country, while very hot in southern parts.

However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16mm, Chitral, Kalam 04, Drosh 01. Kashmir: Rawalakot 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad, Sibbi 48C, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal 47, Dadu, Kot Addu 46, Joharabad, Khairpur 45C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Punjab Jacobabad Bhakkar Khairpur Dadu Chitral Rawalakot Kot Addu Balakot From

Recent Stories

Original Harry Potter illustration sells for recor ..

Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction

38 seconds ago
 Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

40 seconds ago
 Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran preside ..

Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..

46 seconds ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

3 minutes ago
 Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th qu ..

Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..

4 minutes ago
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated mil ..

Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning ag ..

Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of se ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected

25 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

18 minutes ago
 China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for ..

China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners

38 minutes ago
 NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Di ..

NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather