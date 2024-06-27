PMD forecast rain at isolated places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast/ lower Sindh and northeast/ south Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating eastern and southern parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most of the country, while very hot in southern parts.

However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16mm, Chitral, Kalam 04, Drosh 01. Kashmir: Rawalakot 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad, Sibbi 48C, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal 47, Dadu, Kot Addu 46, Joharabad, Khairpur 45C.