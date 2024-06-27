PMD Forecast Rain At Isolated Places
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:04 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast/ lower Sindh and northeast/ south Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southeast/ lower Sindh and northeast/ south Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating eastern and southern parts of the country.
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most of the country, while very hot in southern parts.
However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.
The rainfall (mm) recorded during the period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16mm, Chitral, Kalam 04, Drosh 01. Kashmir: Rawalakot 03mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad, Sibbi 48C, Bhakkar, Noor Pur Thal 47, Dadu, Kot Addu 46, Joharabad, Khairpur 45C.
Recent Stories
Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police
Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan
Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
NA approves over Rs 47.567 billion for Interior Division
More Stories From Weather
-
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi19 hours ago
-
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city20 hours ago
-
Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD23 hours ago
-
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave2 days ago
-
Heat wave returns3 days ago
-
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains3 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)3 days ago
-
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today3 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather for city5 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather for city12 days ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha12 days ago
-
Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays13 days ago