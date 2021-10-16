UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain For Upper Parts Of Country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday indicated chances of rain wind-thunderstorm for isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad during the next 24 hours

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country tonight and may persist for the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat and Shaheed Benazirabad 39 C.

