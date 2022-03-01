PMD forecast rain for various parts of country; PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm for Balochistan, Northeastern Sindh, South Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm for Balochistan, Northeastern Sindh, South Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to enter southern parts of the country today and may affect most parts till Friday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather is likely in most upper parts of the country, while rain-wind/thunderstorm (snow over the hills) in northeastern Sindh, south Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However, rain occurred in northeast Balochistan ,Gilgit Baltistan, south Punjab and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Rawalakot 04mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 02, City 01), Punjab: Khanewal 02, Layyah, Attock 01 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 03. Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 01 Balochistan: Khuzdar 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -07C, Kalam, Astore -06, Gupis -03, Malam Jabba -02, Parachinar, Rawalakot, Bagrote and Hunza -01 C.