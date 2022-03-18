PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm/hailstorm for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dust raising/gusty winds/ windstorm are also expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Lahore during the period.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation,a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Saturday.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Mirkhani 07mm, Drosh ,Parachinar 03, Dir and Chitral 01mm.

The highest temperatures were Shaheed Benazirabad 44C, Khairpur, Dadu and Larkana 43C.