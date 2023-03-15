UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain For Various Parts Of Country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm and dust storm in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Thursday and likely to grip most parts of the country.

Partly cloudy/cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm and dust storm are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,south Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Khairpur, Sibbi, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpir 37C.

