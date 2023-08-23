Open Menu

PMD Forecast Rain For Various Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in the Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave has started affecting the upper and central parts.

During the past 24 hours, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rainfall occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower) 22 mn, Malam Jabba 07, Mir Khani 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore and Chilas 02mm.

The highest temperatures recorded during the period were Bannu 43C, Chilas and Bhakkar 42C.

