PMD Forecast Rain For Various Parts Of Country
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/ thunderstorm for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/ thunderstorm for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the northern parts of the country and likely to grip most upper parts from tomorrow.
Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Northeast Balochistan.
Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.
Smog/dense fog is likely to persist in most parts of Punjab during morning hours and likely to subside from evening/night.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.
Smog/dense foggy conditions prevailed in most areas of Punjab.
Rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rainfall recorded during the period was Dir (upper) 23mm, Kalam 18, Drosh 03, Mirkhani 02 and Chitral 01mm.
The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -03C, Skardu and Kalat 01C.
Recent Stories
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway
Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023
Biden, Xi arrive in Peru ahead of face-to-face at Asia-Pacific summit
Central bank independence 'fundamental' for good policy: Fed official
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Weather
-
MET office predicts rain in Lahore from Nov 14 to 161 day ago
-
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD1 day ago
-
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC2 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast3 days ago
-
Snowfall blankets upper parts of Mansehra,; heavy rain, hailstorm hit other parts of Hazara Division3 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog battle3 days ago
-
Winter wonderland: snowfall lovers flock to Swat after Met Office forecast3 days ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country10 days ago
-
Dry weather continues in Lahore12 days ago
-
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB16 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore22 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in Upper KP, Potohar region, GB, Kashmir: PMD22 days ago