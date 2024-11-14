Open Menu

PMD Forecast Rain For Various Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/ thunderstorm for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/ thunderstorm for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the northern parts of the country and likely to grip most upper parts from tomorrow.

Cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over high mountains) is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Northeast Balochistan.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Smog/dense fog is likely to persist in most parts of Punjab during morning hours and likely to subside from evening/night.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

Smog/dense foggy conditions prevailed in most areas of Punjab.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rainfall recorded during the period was Dir (upper) 23mm, Kalam 18, Drosh 03, Mirkhani 02 and Chitral 01mm.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -03C, Skardu and Kalat 01C.

