PMD Forecast Rain From Tuesday Till Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the rain forecast period from Tuesday till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the rain forecast period from Tuesday till Thursday.

A weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

The system will produce rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning) Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the PMD said rain will be beneficial for the wheat crops in Barani areas.

Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside during the rain forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

However rainfall occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan while light snowfall was recorded in Hunza, Skardu and Bagrote.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 09 mm, City 06), Nokundi 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dir (Lower, Upper 06), Parachinar, Saidu Sharif 04, Chitral 03, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Drosh 02, Takht Bai, Bannu, Peshawar, Mir Khani 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote, Gupis 03, Skardu, 02 Ka Lam, 01 mm in BabuSar..

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period Leh -13 C, Babusar -10, Gupis -08, Astore -06, Hunza, Skardu, Bagrote -05, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kalam, Malam Jabba -04, Shopian, Ziarat -03, Srinagar, Anantnag, Mirkhani, Parachinar and Dir -01 C.

