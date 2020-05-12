PMD forecast rain in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, G-B, AJK 12 May 2020

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with Isolated hailstorm) is expected in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday. While hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with Isolated hailstorm) is expected in Northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday. While hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

A westerly wave is approaching today evening in North East Balochistan and likely to persist central and upper parts of the country till Thursday.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain- thunderstorm occured in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan. Rain (mm) recorded in Punjab at Mangla (W.

S.R) 24, Islamabad (Saidpur 38, ZP 13, A/P 12, Bokra 08, Golra 06) , Sahiwal 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 19), Jhelum 17, Gujrat, Attock, Murree 13, Multan (A/P 12, City 10), Khanewal 08, Lahore (A/P 06, City 02), Hafizabad 04, Jhang 03, Narowal, Okara, M.B. Din, Noorpurthal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Chakwal, T. T Singh, Bhoun 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohmand Dam 21, Bunner 20, Bannu 07, Besham 06, Malamjabba, Kakul 02, Mirkhani 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Tandali 16, Haraman 09, Chakoti 08, Chattar Kalas 07, Muzaffarabad (A/P 05, City 02), Kotli 04,Garhi Dupatta, Panjera, Bararkot 03, Balochistan: Zhob 15 and Quetta 01.