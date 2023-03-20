UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain-thunderstorm In KP

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 07:31 PM

PMD forecast rain-thunderstorm in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Peshawar on Monday forecast more rain-thunderstorms/wind (with heavy falls) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next four days in the province.

According to a dispatch of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) written to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province, another strong westerly wave is likely to enter the country from March 21 and likely to persist till March 24.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind / thunderstorm with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts during the period.

