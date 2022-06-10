UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Rain-wind Thunderstorm For Various Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 09:04 PM

PMD forecast rain-wind thunderstorm for various parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind thunderstorm for various parts of country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper Punjab on Saturday

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect western or upper parts of the country from today and may persist in upper parts for next few days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect western or upper parts of the country from today and may persist in upper parts for next few days.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

Gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with rain-wind/thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper Punjab in the afternoon.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, rain occurred at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Murree 06 mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Kakul 05, Pattan 03, Kalam 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sibbi 48 C, Nokkundi 47, Dadu, Jhelum, Jacobabad and Dera Ismail Khan 46 C.

